Building industry regulators are little more than “letterboxes” set up to receive reports, Alternattiva Demokratika charged on Saturday.

“Building industry regulatory authorities do not have the resources to carry out their responsibilities, which they have abdicated,” AD chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said at a press conference in Guardamangia.

Mr Cacopardo was speaking at the end of a week which saw two separate buildings collapse, just a few days apart, in Guardamangia and Ħamrun. Those two collapses came just a few months after another apartment block in Guardamangia crumbled at night.

Residents of all three buildings had expressed concern about the construction works happening next door to them, Mr Cacopardo said. No authority had acted on the warnings, or referred them for action.

Mr Cacopardo dismissed the government’s decision to halt all excavation and demolition works as a knee-jerk reaction borne out of “panic”.

Instead of saying it was preoccupied, he said, the government would have better served its citizens by being preoccupied before, by ensuring the Building Regulation Office had enough resources and staff to do its job and that other authorities investigated complaints without delay.

Government would now be rushing through emergency regulations in the coming days. While these would be a temporary fix, the AD leader argued, the only long-term solution was to ensure that enough resources were made available to continuously monitor the construction sector.