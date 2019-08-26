The second edition of the Malta Craft Beer Festival will take place at Fort St Elmo, Valletta this weekend from 7pm till 1am.

The festival is organised by Lord Chambray and The Craft Beer Company in collaboration with the top local craft beer brewers, importers and distributors. The beer fort opens its gates tonight to welcome patrons for three days to enjoy the finest brews, delicious food and sweets, live music from local bands, informative beer workshops and a new pop-up shop with beers and merchandise to take home.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit http://craftbeerfestival.mt/.