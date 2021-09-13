GSD Marketing Ltd has launched Amstel Beer on the local market. Amstel was founded in 1870, from the very particular friendship of its two founders: Charles de Pesters and Johannes van Marwijk Kooy, brothers-in-law and best friends who, as the story goes, could not find a single beer in Amsterdam that they both liked. Therefore, they decided to create their own Bavaria style Pilsener with great taste, clarity, and consistent quality.

Amstel is a distinctive golden beer with mildly bitter taste and excellent quality – it will be available in 33cl & 50 cl cans for both at-home occasions and on-the-go refreshment.

“Amstel is one of the fastest-growing global beer brands and this entry into Malta marks a significant step for our company,” said Milena Livada, sales and marketing manager at GSD Marketing Ltd.

“Amstel is an accessible premium beer, and we are proud to be introducing this high-quality beer with pure malt to our consumers. We will stay true to the heritage of the Amstel brand’s ethos by delivering locally relevant campaigns which celebrates friendship.”

Amstel has brewed a unique beer for all those people and moments in life so valuable they should be savoured and so good they must be shared. Amstel is rooted in the friendship of its creators, who simply wanted better beer they could enjoy together. The spirit of friendship has defined Amstel from the start, and still underpins all that is does today.