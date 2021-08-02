Sliema Wanderers have completed the signing of young Malta full back Myles Beerman.

Beerman was on the books of Hibernians but spent last season on loan at Sliema Wanderers.

The Blues were keen to keep hold of the talented full back and an agreement was reached on Monday with Hibernians.

Beerman agreed personal terms with Sliema Wanderers and has put pen to paper on a five-year contract.

A product of Floriana, Beerman, formally joined Manchester City in 2014 although he had actually moved to Manchester earlier.

