Beesqueeze is a Maltese indie duo consisting of Kriz Zahra (guitar, bass, synth and vocals) and Chris Mallia (drums, vocals, guitar and electronics).

Since their emergence onto the Maltese music scene in late 2016, Beesqueeze have continuously pushed the boundaries of their creative expression, experimenting with unique electronic sounds, captivating beats and experimental production, while always striving to maintain the raw and energetic live quality to their performance for which they are known.

The cover artwork for Say You Do by Beesqueeze.

Describing their music as ‘alterdelic’ ‒ a form of alternative psychedelic rock incorporating elements of dance and pop ‒ Beesqueeze cite influences such as The Strokes, MGMT, Tame Impala, Gorillaz and The Pixies.

Following their EP, Crowd Control, in 2017 and a packed-out performance at the Farsons Beer Festival in 2019, Say You Do was released on August 7 and is the first single from the new Beesqueeze album that will come out in late autumn.

With its summerish, singalong and energetic dance garage rock vibes, Say You do is the perfect track for summer 2020.

Say You Do is basically that, if you want something, say you want it and own it

The single comes with an additional electro/acid remix by Danjeli.

Chris Mallia explains the origin of the title.

“I do some work in a cool friendly bar and many times I get newcomers asking me to do a special drink or cocktail or something that’s not on the menu, so I usually say yes, I go ahead getting this together. Now this always happens; I notice one of the regulars staring at me, giving me the look, like trying to say ‘Hey what’s that? That’s new? I want it!’ but they say nothing, so then I’m like ‘Hey dude, if you want one, just say you want one, it’s ok’. Say You Do is basically that, if you want something, say you want it and own it.”

Kriz Zahra tells how the song came about.

Indie duo Beesqueeze

“The song came together fast. We were preparing a small show and I brought this new synth I got off a friend on the same day just for fun. Chris was on guitar going through these chords and I just plugged in the synth and it happened like that. Ten minutes later, we were listening to it on this lo-fi recording and we thought it was good. So we recorded it a few days later. I remember it was a quick and smooth process, just how we like it.”

The song was co-produced by David Vella (Phillip Boa, Beangrowers...) at the Temple Studios Malta. It was released on August 7 on Echoism Records and distributed by The Orchard.

For more information, visit www.beesqueeze.com.

“This is something with a bee in its bonnet, ok perhaps a housefly because it doesn’t seem at all agitated - at least at first and until we get to understand the degree to which these Dandy Warhol-like dudes are about. And it makes entirely provoking stuff, a mix of dance and indie and though lo-fi in its production values exposing us to a band that has something of the 90’s in their DNA that I find quite the ear candy. Keep ‘em coming!”

MP3 Hugger (Hype Machine)

“Appealing vocals over a pulsing instrumentation full of hypnotic synth lines, psychedelic textures and infectious guitars, with dreamy electronic arrangements, contagious chorus and energetic vibes.”

Velvety