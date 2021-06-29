A man who allegedly knocked on the doors of elderly residents begging for alms and making off with a woman’s wallet, ended behind bars on Tuesday.

Chris Farrugia, a 40-year-old Cospicua resident, was arraigned and charged with robbing his 85-year-old victim of €200 in cash, pestering residents by begging for alms, leading an idle and vagrant life, as well as relapsing.

The charges date back to June 17 when the wallet was stolen in Triq Ineż Soler, Santa Luċija, at around 2pm.

That same day, and also four days later, the suspect allegedly molested other residents in the locality, including an 83-year-old woman.

The man pleaded not guilty but no request for bail was made at the arraignment stage.

The court, presided over by magistrate Joseph Mifsud, remanded the accused in custody remarking that the elderly deserved protection rather than suffer being robbed.

Inspector Paul Camilleri prosecuted. Lawyer Christopher Chircop was legal aid counsel.