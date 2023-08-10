If you are looking for adventure, Malta and Gozo have the perfect climate for outdoor activities thanks to our 300 days of sun. There’s nothing like cutting off from our increasingly sedentary lifestyle and going for a hike on one of the many trails around our islands or spending the weekend camping in nature.

Partaking in such activities has proven to boost both one’s physical and mental health. However, we understand that taking part in these without the right knowledge and resources can be discouraging especially for beginners. In this article, we will be exploring the most beginner-friendly adventure and outdoor activities in Malta and Gozo, some essential starting equipment and the unspoken rules for exploring and respecting the outdoors.

Beginner-friendly outdoor adventures in Malta and Gozo

From rock climbing and abseiling to snorkelling and kayaking, there is no end to the list of adventures in Malta and Gozo. These outdoor activities might sound a bit too extreme for some, so we will be mainly focusing on the two most common and non-demanding outdoor activities: hiking and camping.

Hiking is probably the easiest outdoor activity in Malta and Gozo to pick up as all you need is your legs and a basic sense of navigation. There are many hike trails across our islands that weave through an abundant variety of landscapes and historical sights. Some of the most recommended hike trails in Malta and Gozo include any of the three trails from Selmun Palace, the Bahrija Walk and Ta’ Gurdan Walk. These trails offer the perfect mix of Maltese landscapes, history and culture, as well as gorgeous sea views and idyllic swimming spots.

Camping is another very accessible outdoor activity in Malta, it just takes some more preparation time and equipment (which we’ll explore in the next section) than hiking. If you are new to camping or are still warming up to the idea, there are some points and rules you should know before heading off on your adventure. Firstly, while you can camp all year round, it is highly recommended to avoid the peak winter and summer months especially if you are just starting out! Additionally, it is illegal to camp outside of camping sites but thankfully there are plenty of camping sites in Malta you can visit. Open fires are also illegal unless authorised by the camp keeper. On top of all this, there are a couple of rules you should always keep in mind while camping: leave the place better than you found it, meaning no trash left behind, and do not play loud music when close to other campers.

Essential starting equipment for adventures and outdoor activities in Malta and Gozo

So now that you know where you should begin your journey toward becoming an outdoor explorer, it’s time to explain what are some of the basics you will need. We’ll start off with what you require to comfortably hike in Malta and Gozo as most of the items can also be used for camping too!

Sturdy backpack

This is the most obvious of the bunch since it is a basic requirement for any adventure in Malta as you will need something to carry all your belongings, food and drinks. However, you shouldn’t just go off hiking with any backpack. You need to make sure that it has comfortable straps so you can carry it for hours without breaking your back and that it has ample storage and compartments to hold everything. Getting it in a waterproof material is an added bonus due to our unpredictable climate.

Comfortable shoes

Yes, this may be obvious too. But you’d be surprised how many people overlook what shoes they wear when they go hiking. The type of shoe you wear depends on the ground you’re trekking. For flat ground which applies for most hike trails in Malta and Gozo, trainers will do just fine, but it is recommended that you buy a pair of hiking boots for better grip and ankle support when going on longer trails or trekking on uneven terrain. If you plan to swim, water shoes are also recommended as rock surfaces in Malta and Gozo near the sea tend to be quite slippery and spiky.

Reusable water bottles

There’s probably nothing more important than making sure you pack lots of water when you partake in outdoor activities in Malta and Gozo, especially during the warmer months. If you plan to go on hikes quite often, you should probably invest in a high-quality reusable water bottle that can keep your water cool and refreshing even under the scorching sun. A separate small bottle where you can mix in hydration tablets is also a good idea.

And now on to the camping equipment you need for camping in Malta to have a safe and comfortable getaway. The amount and necessity of these items of course depends on the length of your camping trip.

Tent and sleeping bag

It’s best to just invest in a high-quality, spacious and waterproof tent.

We’re grouping these two together because there isn’t really one without the other. It’s best to just invest in a high-quality, spacious and waterproof tent from the get-go because it’s well worth your investment in the long run. As for the sleeping bag, you can never really go wrong with whatever you buy. Just make sure you take something to lay it on like a yoga mat, lilo or better yet an inflatable mattress if you want to sleep more comfortably. You may also find campsites in Malta that offer leasing services for such equipment.

Lighting

Most camping sites in Malta have their own light but they would be switched off at a certain time. So, it’s best to always have a light source handy in cases of emergency or if you just want to go off on an adventure at night. You could use your phone’s flash but headlamps and flashlights have a longer battery life and a much further reach.

Packing essentials

First-aid kit

Food and drinks (most importantly water!)

Mosquito repellent

Weather-appropriate clothing

Toilet paper and garbage bags if not already provided for

Games, instruments or any other creative shared activity!

And that’s basically all you need to know about starting your journey towards becoming an outdoorsman and making the most out of these two adventure and outdoor activities in Malta and Gozo. Thankfully there are multiple adventure and outdoor activity companies where you can buy outdoor equipment and some even host more extreme outdoor activities if you feel ready to take on a new adventure!

Discover adventure and outdoor activity companies in Malta and Gozo.