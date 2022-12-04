This training plan is aimed at runners/beginners covering the distance for the first time and planning to run/jog the whole route without walking, considering you’ve done little running in the past but are generally in good health.

Ideally a person needs to be committed to run three times a week.

Days of the week shown can be changed. If you change them, try to ensure that a run day is followed by a rest day.

Best to invest in a smart watch to give you an indication of your pace, heart rate and distance covered.

Make sure to have something to drink available when your runs are 50 minutes plus.

WEEK 1

Monday: rest; Tuesday: walk 30 mins (moderate pace); Wednesday: rest; Thursday: walk 30 mins (fast pace); Friday: rest; Saturday: rest; Sunday: run/walk 40 minutes (walk 8 minutes, run 2 mins until you reach 40 mins).

WEEK 2

Monday: rest; Tuesday: run/walk 50 minutes (walk 7 minutes, run 3 minutes until you reach 50 minutes); Wednesday: rest; Thursday: walk 40 mins (fast pace); Friday: rest; Saturday: rest; Sunday: run/walk 50 mins (walk 5 mins, run 5 mins until you reach 50 mins).

WEEK 3

By week 3 you should be more confident and feeling better whilst running. Target is to run a straight 30min by the end of this week.

Monday: rest; Tuesday; run/walk 50 mins (walk 3 mins, run 7 mins until you reach 50 mins); Wednesday: rest; Thursday: run/walk 50 mins (walk 10 mins, run 10 mins, until you reach 50 mins); Friday rest day; Saturday: rest; Sunday: your first 30 mins straight run (10 mins walk, 30 mins straight run, 10 mins walk).

