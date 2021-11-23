Pep Guardiola said the presence of director of football Txiki Begiristain is the reason he is into his sixth season with the English champions and has extended his deal to 2023.

City’s structure off the field has been brought back into the focus by the chaos at rivals Manchester United, where outgoing executive vice chairman Ed Woodward may prolong his stay at Old Trafford to oversee a fifth managerial appointment in eight years.

Guardiola took a year out of the game after being burned out by four years as coach of his boyhood club Barcelona and stayed just three seasons with German giants Bayern Munich.

