I know I’m now saying this almost every few days but it’s been the kind of week that beggars belief. While the world teeters at the brink of a world war that would end up wiping out half the countries on the map, in drowning Malta we are grappling with the concept of basic human decency and the fact that not many of us seem to have it.

A few days ago, an Uber taxi driver was handed a fine for being “improperly dressed” at Malta International Airport. He was allegedly wearing a plain white T-shirt and blue shorts. I’ve seen pictures of the alleged “offending outfit” floating around the internet and, like anyone else who isn’t visually impaired, I’ve concluded that the most “inappropriate” aspect of the clothes probably had nothing to do with what Arthur Izuakor was wearing, especially since I have seen several local drivers donning the same thing.

In the same period that this incident was being reported on, video footage was published which appears to show two more Transport Malta officers (yes, I’m wondering where they find them too) beating up what seems to be a dark-skinned man who is lying in the middle of the road in Marsa.

From what I can see, the man is simply lying in the street, arms outstretched, with an officer standing over him and doesn’t appear to pose any immediate threat to anyone before the second officer arrives on the scene.

This is when the violence starts as the second officer gets off his motorbike and punches the victim, who is still lying on the ground, while the first officer joins in. This goes on for a few seconds before other officials step in. If nothing else, it’s a disgusting display of unbridled aggression.

As usual, the reactions to these events were more odious than the happenings themselves, with people saying that we should think of these people’s families and safeguard their jobs. It’s these kinds of double standards that get my blood boiling.

If you can’t do time, don’t do the crime - Anna Marie Galea

Why is a Maltese person’s feelings more precious than anyone else’s? Where were the thoughts of the victim’s family when two of your fellow citizens beat him up? It’s not one rule for us and another for everyone else. Why is it that everyone in this country feels entitled not to bear any consequences of their actions?

This is not the way the world works, that’s why countries have laws and prisons. If you can’t do time, don’t do the crime but don’t expect everyone to excuse the impossible just because you cannot control yourself. These are real people we are talking about.

Regardless of what happened before the footage started rolling, you can’t just go up to someone and start punching the living daylights out of them. That’s not what happens in civilised countries.

And, on top of all that, anyone who speaks out against this kind of behaviour is also crucified. It’s incredible to me that it’s not the person who does the crime that mainly receives the backlash but the person who refuses to defend the indefensible.

Why should it be my responsibility or anyone else’s not to speak out against what is objectively wrong? If people want to be written about warmly, perhaps they should behave better.