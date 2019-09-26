A woman who snatched a €20 note from the hands of an unsuspecting elderly pedestrian was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty in court.

Anne Axiak, 48, was arrested and arraigned on Thursday following the incident last week in Valletta Road, Qormi when the elderly man was robbed of the cash which he had just taken out of his purse.

The accused pleaded not guilty to theft and breaching bail conditions.

Prosecuting Inspectors Fabian Fleri and Kylie Borg pointed out that the victim was a vulnerable person. As for the breach of bail, the accused had persistently failed to sign the bail book, her last appearance dating back to August 14, the inspectors said.

When objecting to a fresh request for bail, Inspector Fleri further noted the risk of tampering with evidence and the lack of trustworthiness of the woman, besides the fact that she had no fixed address.

Defence lawyer Joseph Brincat countered that the woman was taking up residence at her mother’s address.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello denied bail.