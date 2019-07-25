Preparations are in full swing for The Pink Tea Garden on September 28, a Times of Malta wellness event that focuses on all things natural, organic, healthy, pure and wholesome.

The picnic party is being held in the gardens around Farmer’s Deli in Villa Bologna, and this idyllic natural setting is also the backdrop for the ShowStopper photo shoot of the fashion magazine’s September issue.

Out with The Sunday Times of Malta on September 29, the photo shoot, with its animal prints, earthy colours and natural make-up, captures the essence of eco-living – the underlying theme of The Pink Tea Garden – and the bucolic setting of the anticipated event that focuses on organic produce and a sustainable and ethical lifestyle.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

In its second edition, The Pink Tea Garden by Farmer’s Deli continues to gather hundreds of like-minded guests to network and sample an array of healthy food, drinks and desserts at a picnic party, while listening to tea talks that focus on anything from functional medicine to positive thinking, intuitive eating, sustainable fashion and non-toxic fragrances, while a variety of interesting demos are held throughout the afternoon.

Organised by Pink magazine and Tettiera, it is supported by Activia, Akaya – Healthy Living Made Easy, Beat It, Baton and Baton, Big Mat, Bioderma, Burlesque Candles, Dical House, Dr Juice, Honey and Zest, Gee’s Jams, Interior Outfitters, Institut Esthederm, JDS, Jo’s Delights, Malta International Airport, Mediterranean Ceramics, My Melts, Myoka Spas, Oil & More, Parfums Clandestins, Roadtobelle, Saggar, Saint James Hospital, Steelo, Stephanie Borg, Sue’s Jewels, The Elephant Parade, The Malta Florist, The Prosec&co Van, Toghma, Tropicana, Vanilla Mummy, Vincent Eco Estate, Watseserv, Wellbae and Yes!.

Tickets to The Pink Tea Garden are on sale for €20 from www.ticketline.com.mt