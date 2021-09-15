The second part of Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti’s third episode of Rewind: Great Exhibitions Revisited has been launched.

The video series has so far revisited Partimonju’s jewellery exhibition and its exhibition dedicated to Maltese artist Edward Caruana Dingli (1876-1950).

This episode, which was released in two parts, revisits one of the organisation’s first exhibitions, Costume in Malta. It was held over 20 years ago, in 1998, at the Grandmaster’s Palace in Valletta and presented all aspects of clothing, ranging from the humble attire of country folk to the lavish costumes of the more privileged classes.

In this second part, the exhibition team delves deeper into the various aspects of researching and setting up for the final show.

Vicki Ann Cremona shows how some of the items featured in the exhibition were actually worn.

Marquis Nicholas de Piro shares some insight into the publications related to the exhibition while Claire Bonavia, Lewis Zammit and Evelyn Baluci reminisce some interesting behind-the-scenes moments.

To watch the episode, log on to https://youtu.be/9NN3OvlVVBc.

The previous episodes can be watched here: https://www.patrimonju.org/projects/rewind.