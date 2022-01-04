Beijing sealed up its Winter Olympic “bubble” on Tuesday, preparing the Games venues, transport and staff for the world’s strictest mass sporting event since the global pandemic.

China, where the virus emerged toward the end of 2019, has pursued a zero-tolerance strategy on Covid-19 and is taking the same approach to limit the pandemic’s potential impact on the February 4-20 Winter Olympics and subsequent Paralympics.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta