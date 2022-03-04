Athletes paraded through Beijing’s national stadium as the Winter Paralympics opened Friday after a storm of controversy that surrounded the banning of Russian and Belarusian athletes due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The lead-up to the Games was marred by high tension in the athletes’ village, threats of competition boycotts and an eleventh-hour reversal by organisers of a previous decision to let Russian athletes and those from ally Belarus compete as neutrals.

But on Friday, focus returned to the competition as Chinese President Xi Jinping officially declared the Games open and a fireworks display erupted over the capital’s “Bird’s Nest” stadium.

