Media group beIN said on Friday it had made a payment to La Liga for television rights two weeks after the Spanish league took out a court injunction to freeze 50 million euros ($48.5 million) of assets after the money was not paid.

Earlier this month, a Spanish court placed a temporary hold on the 50 million euros pending a full hearing on the case in the latest move in a bitter standoff between La Liga’s outspoken president Javier Tebas and beIN Group chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who is also the president of Qatari-owned Paris Saint-Germain.

