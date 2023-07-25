Be angry, be patient, be hopeful and be all three at the same time. That appears to be the recipe for slightly saner living in these current disturbing times.

The realities of climate change, international poverty and hunger, human rights abuses, and outright attacks on democracy and even our own national freefall into societal collapse justify such a response. At one level, the situation is objectively awful and warrants profound anger.

The projected consequences of climate change are now with us and being experienced by millions worldwide, except for those wilfully or deviously blind (yes, they are still out there…and here).

The latest accurate and reliable international report on world poverty tells us that 1.1 billion people exist today in a state of intense and life-denying poverty at the most basic of levels.

The vicious invasion of Ukraine by Putin and the Kremlin throwbacks is a stark reminder of just how fragile human rights can be. So too the widespread undermining of basic rights in, for example China, India, Turkey, and Sudan.

Times of Malta readers need little prompting to recognise just how bad Malta’s current condition is in so many of the fundamental metrics.

At one level there is so much that appears relentlessly negative that it suggests little, or nothing can be done, things are beyond the control of ordinary individuals and society.

In contrast, there is considerable and consistent evidence that things are improving at a variety of levels. Public awareness of climate change and its impact has exploded despite the efforts of the fossil fuel sector to sow doubt, to disrupt and to subsidise disinformation. While the environmental movement in its many guises grows rapidly, so too the positive actions of pension funds, cities, local communities, some companies and even some governments.

The above-mentioned international poverty report records the many millions worldwide who ‘exited’ absolute poverty during the period 2005 to 2021 – more than 70 million in China, more than 20 million in Bangladesh, more than 8 million in Indonesia, more than 7 million in Pakistan and more than 5 million in Nigeria.

In real terms, this means reduced numbers of prematurely dead children, less stunting in their growth, more schooling, healthcare, cleaner water, and sanitation as well as access to electricity, phones, bicycles etc. The basics of living life with a modicum of dignity for many previously denied.

The worldwide spread of democracy has been one of the key stories of my generation. For most people worldwide, life under authoritarianism of one type or another was the norm until recent times. While there are still many countries that are not democracies, most that are now democratic are younger than an average human lifetime, something most of us are prone to forget.

Even here in Malta, in the midst of the political darkness, there is reason for hope. Public dismay and anger are on the increase, the Castille regime is now dysfunctional and in free fall with widespread evidence of panic at the highest levels. The systematic and blatant corruption that is now ‘official’ Malta is in full public view, no longer hidden and will, eventually help propel change for the better

Recognising that positive change has happened and will continue to happen must not nurture complacency or denial of the very serious problems we face together. Understanding how and why things have changed and improved (as well as how they have deteriorated) has the capacity to help us learn and see and know how the world and Malta can become better.

COVID and the period immediately following reminds us once again of many core truths we ignore or deride at our peril. The nature of the interconnectedness of nature and humanity, the existential need to protect and care for our weakest and most vulnerable, the fragility of democracy and the imperative to never take it for granted and the centrality of the idea and the practice of human rights worldwide.

It should also remind us of the dangers of sham, shallow demagogic ‘leaders’ peddling the most odious of beliefs and behaviours.

But, in all of the issues and challenges before us one question stands out. Do we individually and collectively have the vision, energy, and courage to do what we know needs to be done? Are we bold enough to set aside our lethargy and complacency and positively engage with the necessary urgency and capacity we know is needed?

Being angry is needed but is not enough. Being patient is necessary but it should be strategic. Being hopeful is crucial.