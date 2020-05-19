Ever wondered why it is so difficult for the world to react and take positive decisions to change and start moving towards a better future? Well the main reason is simple – we are all trapped in our little worlds focusing on our daily responsibilities and normally we do not much time to think about these issues.

So even though many of us are aware, of what can, and should be doing, we always fall back to our usual routines and habits. However, the experience we are all living through now has in some way given us all back a bit of time, with the COVID-19 crisis also throwing light on the vulnerability of our system.

The combination of this has put a lot of questions on people’s minds and the answers that everyone is looking for come in the form of support towards the environment. There are many things one can do and this all boils down to choices and some planning.

Ecopence is going to be the drive to change and set new trends. Ecopence is still in the process of launching but is working hard on its first campaign which will be addressing single-use plastics, shopping methods and information about choosing the right products to create less waste and less of an impact on the planet.

Ecopence will also have a supporting range of merchandise which will help users to take these steps. This process will also help reduce the expenses for Ecopence’s partner merchants.

For more information visit www.ecopence.com.