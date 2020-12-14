Foodbank Lifeline has launched its annual reverse advent calendar campaign this month, appealing to the public to donate food items to help them feed people in desperate need over the festive season. Under the slogan of ‘Being someone’s lifeline this Christmas’ this food drive is of great importance to Foodbank Lifeline, given the growing number of people who have required the Foundation’s service this year due to COVID-19.

The concept of launching a reverse advent calendar in Malta was the brainchild of Foodbank Lifeline’s founder and previous chairwoman Rev. Kim Hurst from St Andrew’s Scots Church in Valletta. Much like a traditional calendar enjoyed by adults and children alike where a small treat or sweet is found each day in the run up to Christmas, the same principle applies here but the other way around. Instead of taking a treat, people are invited to put one non-perishable food item in a box for 24 days. This results in a food parcel that can then help feed people facing a crisis situation.

This year in particular, Foodbank Lifeline has tried to find new ways to make it easier for individuals, families, schools and businesses to help. Working with a large network of sponsoring partners, the reverse advent calendar is now also running online and the number of locations where traditional reverse advent calendar boxes can be dropped off has also been increased. There are also other ways to help such as making a financial donation via bank transfer, SMS or even Revolut.

During the peak of the pandemic Foodbank Lifeline was serving up to 700 families a week. This was a far cry from the original 100 families a week prior to COVID-19. Foodbank Lifeline worked with several other NGOs during this critical stage, identifying ways they could urgently help those directly impacted by COVID-19.

Since opening its doors in 2015, Foodbank Lifeline has one ambition – that one day there will be no need for a foodbank in Malta. Till that time arrives the team of dedicated volunteers, active Board Members and network of sponsors including the main sponsors: The Alfred Mizzi Foundation, Izola Bank plc and partners, St John’s Rescue Corps, XFM Malta, QLZH Foundation and Gracey’s Brasserie have made it their mission to make sure no one suffers the indignity of hunger.

Mark Portelli, Foodbank Lifeline’s chairman said: “We have a brilliant team at the Foundation. People who work tirelessly 7 days a week to raise funds to keep us going, have our shelves stocked and all our food packs prepared for clients to collect from several locations around the island. We have definitely seen an increase in demand for our services in 2020. But whilst demand has grown, we’ve also seen businesses, schools, and the community at large come together to help people who have and still are truly struggling.”

More information about Foodbank Lifeline’s Reverse Advent Calendar campaign can be found on their website www.foodbanklifeline.com/rac or on their Facebook page.

However you want to get involved please do. Even if it’s just a single item, a kind gesture of any size will help.