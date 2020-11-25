A number of artists planning solo exhibitions at Gallery 23, in Balzan this year but had to put everything on hold due to the pandemic have now had the opportunity to display their works collectively in the same space.

Tonio Mallia

Collectively Solo, whose title describes the irony of being together but staying apart in 2020, comprises seven artists: Marisa Attard, Sarah Calleja, Jeni Caruana, Henry Falzon, Tonio Mallia, James Vella Clark and Adam Telegdi, a contemporary artist who is exhibiting for the first time in Malta.

“What better time if not now to realise the importance of art in our lives,” gallery co-owner and curator Alexia exclaims.

“For many, art is a way of life, both for the artist and for the viewer. The artists use art as a medium to express themselves and it is through their works that the viewer can relate,” she adds.

“The sudden closure of galleries did not stop the artists from painting, however, it put a stop to the in-person art experience, that physical connection that allowed you to get lost in a landscape or abstract piece when standing at the gallery. This personal connection is hard to replicate virtually,” co-owner Rachel Said continues.

Jeni Caruana

“Gallery 23 had solo exhibitions lined up throughout 2020 that had to be postponed, leaving the gallery walls bare and lifeless. This prompted us to rethink the gallery experience, so we created Collectively Solo|2020 to bring together the artists planned to exhibit at Gallery 23 through 2020 and others who have supported us previously,” she says.

The exhibition features a selection of paintings in a variety of styles and mediums, which include acrylics, pastels, oils, Indian ink and copper.

Currently, it is only possible to view the works by appointment so that the number of people in the space is limited to that recommended by the authorities. However, the works may also be viewed online.

“The exhibition has taken quite a different form and, in a way, will serve as a test to whether we can take this online approach as the new norm,” Gingell Littlejohn says.

“We always felt it was important to have a good online presence but we considered it more as a secondary tool that complemented the importance we gave to interacting with our guests at Gallery 23,” she admits.

Adam Telegdi

The original idea behind Gallery 23 was to offer an intimate space for artistic exchange that manifests the owners’ passion for great art. The main highlight of their exhibitions was celebrating the artists and their work by organising various events that allowed social interaction.

Henry Falzon

“Unfortunately, this is the part we will miss the most,” Gingell Littlejohn says. “Now more than ever, we had to prioritise social media.”

Presenting works online is, however, also not shorn of challenges.

“Although the advantage with online platforms is that they are simply a click away, we fear that there is already so much online that the viewer gets distracted and impatient, risking that our content gets lost,” Said points out.

In her opinion, however, the main challenge is that works often look flat in a photograph and all the layers seem undefined.

So they had to commission a professional to film the exhibition, allowing the viewer to appreciate the size, colour and texture of the artwork.

Depending on the exhibition’s success, the duo might consider organising other exhibitions with a similar set up.

“Gallery 23 offers an exclusive, alternative exhibition experience focused on bringing quality, sense-provoking fine art to the people who love it and want more of it. We had a shared desire to create a space that manifests our own passion for great art, elegant yet unceremonious events, and engaged audiences. Given the current situation, we aspire to give viewers an equivalent virtual experience,” Gingell Littlejohn remarks.

For more information, visit www.gallery23malta.com/artworks or the gallery’s Facebook page. You can send an e-mail to info@gallery23malta.com or call on 9942 8272.

James Vella Clark

Sarah Calleja