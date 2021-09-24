Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele has vowed to attack the men's world marathon record in Berlin on Sunday, just nine months after recovering from COVID-19.

The 39-year-old Ethiopian came within just two seconds of Eliud Kipchoge's current men's world record of two hours, one minute and 39 seconds when he won the 2019 Berlin Marathon, the last time the race was held in Germany's capital due to the pandemic.

"I had Covid nine months ago, it took about a month to get over it, but I am fine now," Bekele told AFP on Friday.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta