Belair Property is excited to announce the launch of Belair Property Blue Harbour, our latest office situated along the Ta’ Xbiex Yacht Marina.

"This new addition to the group led by Kevin Deguara, adds 11 seasoned sales agents, each with extensive knowledge and expertise within the real estate market. Belair Property Blue Harbour is a great addition to our already existing team and Kevin’s ethos and experience fits in well within our group,” said David Aquilina, director of Belair Property.

Established in 1967, Belair Property is today a well-known and respected specialist in the Maltese real estate market.

Managing director Ian Casolani said that “The company is continuously driven to deliver and to offer its clients a personalised service with clear and honest advice that they can depend on. This growth will continue to strengthen our brand and its workforce, and we have no doubt that Kevin’s experience, enthusiasm and drive will further enable the company to achieve its goals and to continue to nurture the longstanding relationships with both local and foreign affiliates”.

Belair Property – We’re not just different, we’re better.

