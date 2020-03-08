During the last week of January, Belair Property held its annual Belair Property Conference at the Corinthia Marina Hotel, for all its sales, letting and commercial property consultants as well as all the administration team and support staff.

As is custom every year during this event, Belair Operations & Management updated the team on what they have been working on behind the scenes over recent months and what will be launched to the team and clients in the upcoming year.

Of particular interest this year was the Belair Property App in which the management has invested heavily over the past 12 months.

This Belair Property App is an internal tool that was designed to give all Belair agents direct access to key information on the property database, as well as direct access to owners and Google Maps location to the particular property, from their mobile phone.

Management also ran the team through the new and completely revamped website www.belair.com.mt which is now live and undergoing its final tweaks, before being officially launched in the coming weeks.

Also on the agenda was a 45-minute presentation by Gege Gatt from EBO, who have teamed up with Belair Property on an artificial intelligence project, as well as a presentation by Diligex, who oversee all Belair AML (anti-money laundering) and CDD (customer due diligence) obligations.

Finally, JUGS Malta stepped in to entertain the team with some team-building and creative games down by the waterfront in St George’s bay. The weather was perfect such activities.

The informative day ended with the 2019 performance and results as well as an awards presentation to the top performers and contributors.