Belarus on Wednesday accused French authorities of committing an act of "air piracy" after a Belarusian passenger plane flying from Minsk to Barcelona was denied passage through French airspace and turned back.

Belarusian state carrier Belavia said that flight В2869 with 56 passengers on board had been refused permission to go through French airspace and had to spend around two hours in mid-air before returning to Minsk.

"Honestly, this is essentially air piracy," foreign ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said in a statement.

Turning back the Belarusian plane, French air control cited "an order from the French prime minister", Belavia said.

The Belarusian foreign ministry said that most of the passengers onboard were EU citizens, adding that their safety was put at risk.

"This is an absolutely egregious fact and immoral act," said Glaz, accusing French authorities of violating the Chicago Convention that regulates air travel.

On Sunday, Belarusian authorities diverted a European plane to arrest an exiled dissident, sparking global fury.

The EU banned Belarusian planes from the bloc's airspace and urged EU airlines to avoid flying over the ex-Soviet country ruled by Alexander Lukashenko, often dubbed "Europe's last dictator".