Recent migration troubles in eastern Europe should not distract attention away from the pressure faced by Malta and other central Mediterranean states, a French diplomat said on a visit to Malta on Tuesday.

Speaking during a press conference, State Secretary for European Affairs of France Clément Beaune said the migration issue that recently erupted in Belarus had rightly captured the attention of Brussels.

But this should not take attention away from countries along the central Mediterranean migration route which have long had to shoulder a heavy burden.

“Malta has been extremely exposed to this crisis - we have worked hand in hand with Malta and we will continue to do so, but we need to tackle this matter at EU level also,” he said.

The politician was speaking shortly after a meeting with Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo with the two discussing France’s upcoming presidency of the EU.

Brewing Belarus crisis

According to European Commission figures, nearly 8,000 migrants have arrived in the EU from Belarus this year: 4,285 in Lithuania, 3,255 in Poland and 426 in Latvia.

Most of the irregular arrivals are from Iraq, Syria and Yemen, many of whom have told journalists they wanted to push further west into the EU -- to Germany, Finland or other countries -- to request asylum.

But Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have toughened their borders, deploying troops and barbed wire to try to prevent migrants crossing from Belarus.

Poland has taken the harshest stance, criminalising irregular border crossings and using a controversial state of emergency to impose a media blackout along its border region, preventing journalists or human rights organisations from witnessing the situation.

The state of emergency has been extended to the end of February.

Poland is also accused of forcibly pushing asylum-seekers who have irregularly entered its territory back over the border into Belarus -- an act known as "refoulement" that is forbidden under EU and international law.

It has also rebuffed pleas from the European Union to have personnel from the EU's Frontex border agency -- based in Warsaw -- help patrol its frontier.

Polish media estimate that at least 12 people have died on both sides of the border.

French politician to pay tribute to Daphne Caruana Galizia

Meanwhile, back in Valletta, Beaune told reporters that aside from discussing France’s upcoming EU presidency with Bartolo, he would also be meeting with other members of government.

Later on Tuesday, he plans on visiting the makeshift memorial to murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, he said.