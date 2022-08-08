Belarusian star Victoria Azarenka, a former world number one and two-time Grand Slam title winner, withdrew from the Toronto WTA event on Sunday after being unable to obtain a visa to enter Canada.

“I have had to withdraw due to my visa not being approved,” the 33-year-old wrote on Twitter.

“It’s truly disappointing. It’s very sad to miss one of my favorite tournaments. I love to play in Canada with great fans and a place where I made many friends over the years.”

Along with other Belarusian and Russian players, Azarenka was banned from this year’s Wimbledon due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Players from the two countries are allowed to compete at other tournaments but not under the name or flag of their countries.

Tennis Canada told AFP that Azarenka’s visa situation was over a processing issue and had nothing to do with her nationality.

