Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki branded as an "act of state terrorism" the arrest Sunday of Belarusian opposition activist Roman Protasevich after his flight was diverted and forced to land in Minsk.

Protasevich was aboard a Ryanair flight from Athens to the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, which made an emergency landing on orders of the Belarus authorities following an alleged bomb scare.

Baltic EU state Lithuania granted Protasevic refugee status in the wake of a bloody crackdown in Belarus after a disputed election last August. Belarus saw unprecedented mass protests after strongman President Alexander Lukashenko claimed a sixth term.

Following the vote that the opposition and Western diplomats said was rigged, Lukashenko's challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya also fled to Lithuania and is still there.

Morawiecki also said on Twitter that he had asked European Council chief Charles Michel for EU discussions Monday on "immediate sanctions" against Belarus, adding that the arrest "cannot go unpunished".

"I condemn in the strongest terms the detention of Roman Protasevich by Belarusian authorities, after a Ryanair passenger aircraft was hijacked. This is a reprehensible act of state terrorism," he said.

The charge d'affaires of the Belarusian embassy in Warsaw has been summoned to the foreign ministry for an explanation, the TVN24 channel reported.

Poland is highly critical of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and with Lithuania has taken a leading role in Europe in calling for increased sanctions following a bloody crackdown on protests.

Former European Council chief Donald Tusk, also a former Polish prime minister, wrote on Twitter Sunday that Lukashenko "has become a threat not only to his own citizens but also to international security".

He called for "an immediate and tough reaction of all European governments and institutions".

EU chiefs demand Belarus release 'all' flight passengers

Shortly after, top European Union officials warned Belarus that it would be held responsible for the fate of the flight diverted to Minsk and demanded all passengers be released.

Closely following reports of forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk and the alleged arrest of activist and journalist Roman Protasevich.



We need immediate explanations, and he must be released.



All 171 passengers and the flight need to be released without delay. — David Sassoli (@EP_President) May 23, 2021

"We hold the government of Belarus responsible for the security of all passengers and the aircraft," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted.

"ALL passengers must be able to continue their travel immediately," he said, implicitly demanding the release of exiled opposition activist Roman Protasevich.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen echoed this call.

"ALL passengers must be able to continue their travel to Vilnius immediately and their safety ensured," she said, in a separate tweet.

And she warned: "Any violation of international air transport rules must bear consequences."

The president of the European Council Charles Michel, who will host a summit of the 27 EU national leaders on Monday, also spoke out.

"An ICAO investigation of the incident will be essential," he declared, referring to the International Civil Aviation Organisation, a UN agency.