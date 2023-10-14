Mattia Zaccagni became the latest player to leave beleaguered Italy’s Euro 2024 qualifying camp with an ankle injury ruling the Lazio midfielder out of next week’s game against England.

Zaccagni had already been sidelined for Saturday’s Group C fixture with Malta but had been hoping to be available for the European champions’ trip to Wembley to take on runaway leaders England.

“Following tests carried out yesterday (Friday) and today, Mattia Zaccagni cannot be available for Tuesday’s match in London against England,” Italy’s football federation (FIGC) said in a short statement.

The FIGC did not say if coach Luciano Spalletti would be calling up another player to replace Zaccagni, 28, who has three international caps.

