A Primeira Liga game between Belenenses and Benfica was called off in the second half on Saturday after Belenenses started with only nine players, including two goalkeepers, after being decimated by an outbreak of Covid-19.

Belenenses played one of their goalkeepers, Joao Monteiro, outfield and had no substitutes at the Estadio Nacional where Benfica strolled into a 7-0 lead before half-time.

The game was called off by the referee Manuel Mota three minutes into the second half, after three injuries meant Belenenses were reduced to six players.

“It was a disgrace to play here tonight,” said Belenenses president Rui Pedro Soares, applauding “the players who were forced to play”.

