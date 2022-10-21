Belgian coach Yannick Ferrera has replaced sacked former Celtic boss Neil Lennon as coach of Cypriot team Omonia Nicosia, the club said Friday.
Ferrera takes over on a contract until mid-2024 after Lennon was dismissed on Tuesday after just seven months in charge.
The 42-year-old Ferrera started his coaching career in 2004, with the Anderlecht youth team that nurtured the talent of Belgian internationals Romelu Lukaku and Adnan Januzaj.
