Veteran Belgian rider Thomas De Gendt rolled back the years with victory in the Giro d’Italia eighth stage around Naples on Saturday with Spaniard Juan Pedro Lopez keeping the race leader’s pink jersey.

The 35-year-old Lotto rider won a sprint finish ten years after his first Giro stage win - which came on the top of the Stelvio when he finished third overall in the race through Italy.

On Saturday, De Gendt pipped three break-away rivals, Italian Davide Gabburo, Spaniard Jorge Arcas and compatriot Harm Vanhoucke after the 153km ride round the southern city of Naples.

