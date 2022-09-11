Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel claimed his first Grand Tour victory in the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday in Madrid.

The 22-year-old dominated the three-week race, taking victory after the 21st and final stage won by Colombian Juan Sebastian Molano.

Quick Step rider Evenepoel is the first Belgian to win a Grand Tour since Johan de Muynck’s triumph in the Giro d’Italia in 1978.

Behind Evenepoel Spaniards rounded out the podium with Movistar’s Enric Mas second at 2min 05sec and 19-year-old Juan Ayuso of UAE Emirates third at 4min 57sec after 3,280km of racing.

This was a career landmark for Evenepoel and concludes his comeback from a career-threatening fall into a ravine during the Tour of Lombardy in in Italy two years ago.

