The future of the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix has been secured for a further season with a one-year contract extension until 2025, the sport’s organisers said Friday.

The legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit, at 7.004km one of the longest in Formula One, was on the calendar during the first F1 world championship in 1950. It has hosted 56 Grands Prix since.

“Spa is synonymous with F1 and is very popular with fans and drivers so I’m delighted to extend our partnership until 2025,” said Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali.

