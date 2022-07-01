Belgian Yves Lampaert won the first stage of the Tour de France on Friday, gate-crashing the opening day individual time-trial as crowds defied the rain along the 13.2km route in downtown Copenhagen.

Quick-Step rider Lampaert suffered less from the rain with his later start than the pre-race favourites, finishing five seconds ahead of compatriot Wout van Aert, with defending champion Tadej Pogacar third best seven seconds off the pace.

Lampaert was overwhelmed with emotion when he realised he will wear the overall leader’s yellow jersey on Saturday’s second stage.

“I was hoping for a top ten, but not this,” said the 2021 Belgian time-trial champion. “I beat the big guys.”

Dutch powerhouse Mathieu van der Poel set the early pace when the rain was at its heaviest, but could not survive the passing of the big guns.

His face creased in pain from the relentless effort and stress of the rain slick-road van Aert took the lead ahead of his arch-rival world champion Filippo Ganna, who suffered a puncture along the way.

For more details click here