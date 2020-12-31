Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan has rejoined Cagliari, where he played between 2010-14, on a second loan from Inter, the Sardinian club announced Thursday.

Nainggolan, who spent last season at Cagliari on loan, this time is on loan until the end of the season.

Cagliari said that the club and player shared “a very strong bond”.

“So strong that when on a hot afternoon at the end of August, the Belgian, Sardinian by adoption, emptied his locker in Asseminello, everyone hoped that it would not be a farewell.”