Three young Belgian women are to return home from volunteer work in Morocco after being threatened with beheading for wearing shorts, the trip organisers confirmed.

A local schoolteacher complained about them working in shorts on a construction site where they were helping build an access road in the village of Adar in southern Morocco during the summer holidays.

He later called on social media for their beheading and a Moroccan MP criticised their "flimsy" clothing.

The teacher was arrested on Monday and will be prosecuted for "incitement to terrorist acts", Moroccan police said.

The case comes a month after three Moroccan men were sentenced to death for beheading two Scandinavian women on a hiking trip in the High Atlas Mountains in 2018.

The Belgian women were part of a group of nearly 40 young people on a summer volunteering trip run by the Bouworde organisation, which said it was cancelling all its camps in Morocco as a result of the incident.

"We have been advised not to send new groups to Morocco. We will follow this advice and we have decided to cancel all the following camps in Morocco," Bouworde said on its website.

It said it had received safety assurances from the Moroccan authorities but would repatriate any other volunteers who felt unsafe. For now the remaining 34 wished to stay, it said.

The case of the Belgian women provoked strong reactions in the Moroccan press and on social media.

A demonstration in shorts is planned on a beach in Casablanca - launched by a Facebook page called "Yes we short" following another "Everyone in shorts" petition that collected more than 1,000 signatures.