Gambling is a multi-billion euro industry that employs thousands of people, fuels technological research and innovation, and provides entertainment to countless customers – such is the size of the industry that last year, just in Europe, the gambling market revenue reached €108.5bn gross revenue, which translates into an eight per cent increase on 2019.

Yet the industry does have its underbelly – which is why multiple jurisdictions have strict licensing laws and responsible gaming regulations.

Such laws and regulations are a constantly developing landscape. One of the latest developments is the announcement that Belgium will be introducing a tough new ban on gambling advertising as from 2023 – with the aim of tackling gambling addiction and debt.

Belgium has an active gambling scene – as can be seen from this list of top 10 casinos in Belgium. In fact, according to a 2022 survey, 23.71 per cent of the Belgian population took part in sports betting between October 2021 and October 2022. The advertising ban, which has been approved by cabinet and will be rolled out in stages over the next five years – will probably affect Belgium’s gambling scene.

The ban – which was welcomed by Belgian Justice Minister Vincent van Quickenborne, who said that the ban was an important step in protecting vulnerable individuals from the dangers of problem gambling – will be introduced in three stages. In the first stage, which enters into effect on July 1, 2023, gambling advertising on TV, radio, classifieds and video advertising will be banned. In the second stage, as from January 1, 2025, gambling advertising in football stadiums will not be allowed – and shirt sponsorship will only be allowed with the logo and name of the sponsor, without a slogan and not on the front of the shirt. In the final phase, which will come into effect on January 1, 2028, a total ban on gambling advertising will be introduced, including on shirts.

Football clubs will be particularly hit and will need to seek sponsorship money elsewhere. A recent report by Deloitte found that the gambling industry contributed 12.7 per cent in sponsorship revenue to professional football for the 2020-21 season. This shows the significant role that the gambling industry plays in ensuring financial stability for Belgian professional football clubs.

The ban has not been welcomed by everyone – with the European Gaming and Betting Association saying that outright bans are not the answer and that this ban will serve to: “Directly benefit the state-owned lottery provider over other Belgian licensed providers.”

It is still not clear what effects this ban will have on the Belgian gambling scene – but what is sure is that the market has become challenging for various operators, especially after last year’s introduction of a weekly player deposit limit of €200. And it’s not just Belgium – as several other European countries are mulling similar bans in their jurisdiction.

