Kevin De Bruyne inspired Belgium to a 2-1 victory over Denmark in Copenhagen on Thursday and secured a place in the Euro 2020 knockout stage as fans and players showed their support for Christian Eriksen.

Yussuf Poulsen gave the hosts a second-minute lead, but De Bruyne came off the bench at half-time to make his first appearance of the tournament after injury and teed up Thorgan Hazard to equalise before scoring the winner with a fine strike.

The match was paused after 10 minutes—a reference to Eriksen’s number 10 -- for a minute’s applause for the Denmark midfielder, who suffered a cardiac arrest in his team’s game against Finland last weekend.

The 29-year-old Inter player is recovering in hospital and will have a defibrillator implanted.

