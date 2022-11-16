Belgium and Croatia’s ageing star players are looking forward to one last tilt at World Cup glory in Qatar, but will have to get past a dangerous Morocco side and tournament debutants Canada just to reach the knockout phase.

Roberto Martinez’s Belgians are the Group F favourites, boasting a host of household names including Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard.

Croatia, runners-up at the last World Cup to France, will again be led in midfield by the evergreen Luka Modric as they hope to surpass expectations again.

