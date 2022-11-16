Belgium and Croatia’s ageing star players are looking forward to one last tilt at World Cup glory in Qatar, but will have to get past a dangerous Morocco side and tournament debutants Canada just to reach the knockout phase.
Roberto Martinez’s Belgians are the Group F favourites, boasting a host of household names including Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard.
Croatia, runners-up at the last World Cup to France, will again be led in midfield by the evergreen Luka Modric as they hope to surpass expectations again.
Click here for full story.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us