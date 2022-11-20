Belgium are not expecting captain Eden Hazard to sparkle in the early stages of the World Cup after hardly featuring for Real Madrid this season, wing-back Timothy Castagne said on Saturday.

Forward Hazard, 31, has had a frustrating injury-plagued three years in the Spanish capital that has seen him fail to live up to his star billing after a glorious seven years at Chelsea.

He has struggled to hold down a first team place or find his best form and has started only two Real matches this season despite starting six of Belgium’s seven matches since the end of last season.

