Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne will both undergo scans on Monday to diagnose the extent of their injuries suffered in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Portugal at Euro 2020.

De Bruyne was taken off just after half-time with an ankle injury while Hazard departed in the 87th minute due to a muscle problem, with Belgium now facing an anxious wait ahead of the quarter-final against Italy on Friday.

“We need 48 hours to find out the extent of the injuries,” said Martinez. “KDB is his ankle, it was a really bad tackle. Eden is more of a muscle feeling. We will go back to Belgium tonight and do scans tomorrow.”

Belgium edged into the quarter-finals thanks to a sizzling strike from Eden Hazard’s younger brother Thorgan towards the end of the first half.

