Malta’s capitulation to Spain and Hungary in the opening European Under-21 Championship qualifiers may have triggered fears of another debacle when they fell to Belgium at the Tony Bezzina Stadium on Friday.

Defeating Kazakhstan just 1-0 at home, Belgium came into their second outing looking for a goal bonanza. However, they were made to fight hard for the points that lifted them to the top of Group B alongside Spain and Hungary.

Belgium struck two goals in the second half to turn the tables on the red-shirted players who were unable to finish off their chances.

