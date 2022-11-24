Belgium was one of the first countries in the EU to regulate online gaming. In 2009 the gambling law was modified in order to accommodate and regulate online casinos and caused nine operators to bring their operations to the world wide web.

In Belgium online licences are linked with land-based casinos, of which there are 10 in Belgium. Besides the online casinos there are a huge amount of gaming lounges with automated roulettes and the popular dice games.

No bonus but loads of promotions

Back in 2019 the Belgium government enforced a bonus ban which resulted in the casinos operating in Belgium can’t offer bonuses, free spins or cashback to their players. In theory you would expect no promotions but the online casinos offer a wide variety of promos to their players with cash rewards.

Player protection?

Nowaday the focus of the government has shifted to player protection and the government enforced a €200 weekly deposit limit already last month. This limit can be increased on request of the customer and after the Belgium Gaming Commission did a credit check.

In the latest tour de force the minister of legal affairs puts gambling advertising on the shovel. In the proposal all advertising like sponsorships and tv commercials will be prohibited. Personalised advertising will be prohibited as well. Which implies that operators won’t be able to reach out to their customers with new promotions or highlight new games.

At the moment the royal decree is in review with the Council of State and should go in force in a few months.

Push to illegal casino

Illegal casinos will be pleased to welcome gamblers from Belgium who are searching for which gambling operators are legal in their country. Is prohibiting advertising for casinos a good way to protect people from gambling addiction? In The Netherlands operators have more responsibility in terms of responsible gaming - is this the way to go?

