Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said his players were weighed down by a “fear of losing” in their shock World Cup defeat by Morocco on Sunday.

The world’s second-ranked side will have to beat 2018 runners-up Croatia on Thursday to be sure of a last-16 place after their 2-0 loss at the Al Thumama Stadium.

“I do think it’s because we played with a fear of losing,” said Martinez.

“They work so hard for each other off the ball but then on the ball I don’t see that enjoyment…

“We are a team that is usually playing on the attack. We’re not playing with joy. It’s maybe the weight on our shoulders.”

Belgium have reached at least the quarter-finals of the past four major tournaments and finished third in the 2018 World Cup.

