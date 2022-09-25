Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel backed up victory at the Vuelta a Espana by storming to the world road race title on Sunday with a spectacular solo ride to claim a first rainbow jersey.

The 22-year-old finished 2min 21sec ahead of Frenchman Christophe Laporte after an epic 266.9 kilometre (165.4 miles) slog around the coastal city of Wollongong south of Sydney.

Australia’s Michael Matthews was third after a last-gasp sprint. Pre-race favourite Wout van Aert was fourth.

Another favourite, Dutch star Mathieu van der Poel, abandoned the race early after he was arrested and charged with common assault late Saturday following an alleged altercation with two teenage girls.

French defending champion Julian Alaphilippe was 51st while Slovenian two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar came 19th.

