Belgium’s Jan Vertonghen says he is “afraid” to talk about human rights after European nations decided not to wear a rainbow-themed captain’s armband at the World Cup.

Seven nations, including England and Germany, abandoned plans to wear the armbands in Qatar because of the threat of FIFA disciplinary action, including bookings.

They had been viewed as a symbolic protest against laws in the host nation, where homosexuality is illegal.

German football association president Bernd Neuendorf called FIFA’s stance “an unprecedented event in World Cup history” and “a show of force”.

Vertonghen, speaking on the eve of Belgium’s opening game against Canada, said he did not feel comfortable.

“I’m afraid if I say something about this I might not be able to play tomorrow,” the defender said on Tuesday.

“It’s an experience I’ve never felt in football before. I feel controlled. I’m afraid to even say something about this.

“We’re just saying normal things about racism and discrimination and if you can’t even say things about it, that says it all.

“I want to appear on the pitch tomorrow, so I’ll leave it at that.”

More details here...