Former Tottenham midfield Mousa Dembele, best known for his time in north London and in his World Cup campaigns with Belgium, announced on Tuesday he will retire at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old is currently playing for Guangzhou City in China, and was widely praised for his rampaging box-to-box role in the Red Devils taking third place at the 2018 World Cup.

