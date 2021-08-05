Belgium’s Nafissatou Thiam successfully defended her Olympic heptathlon title on Thursday, a task made easier by the withdrawal of British world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

Thiam amassed 6,791 points in the seven-discipline, two-day event made even more gruelling because of hot, humid conditions at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium.

Anouk Vetter of the Netherlands claimed silver with 6,689pts, with teammate Emma Oosterwegel taking bronze (6,590).

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.