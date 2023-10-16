Belgium and Sweden’s Euro 2024 qualifier was abandoned at half-time after two people were shot dead in Brussels before the game, SkySports News reported.

The score was 1-1 at halftime when the decision was taken to suspend the game and fans were told to remain in the King Baudouin Stadium “until security permits them to leave.”

An announcement in the stadium said: “The players decided they do not want to continue the game, because of what happened earlier today in Brussels.”

The statement was made in English, French, Dutch, and Swedish and the crowd applauded after it.

The shooting took place around three miles (5km) from the King Baudouin Stadium and the gunman is still on the loose.

