Carlos Soler has no regrets about his move to Paris Saint-Germain from Valencia in the summer and said he never feared missing the World Cup with Spain as a result.

The 25-year-old midfielder struggled for minutes after his switch but was still called up by Spain coach Luis Enrique despite strong competition for places.

“He’s not used to being a starter,” said PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe, after they beat Juventus in the Champions League in November, in an apparent dig.

However Soler says that before the World Cup started he was finally finding his groove in Paris.

“I thought a lot about the decision obviously, because it’s not easy to leave your home, where you’ve been all your life,” Soler told AFP in an interview on Sunday.

“But I wanted to go, take a step up to a huge club, at the top level in Europe, try to fight for titles, play as much as possible and I am very happy now because I have gone through a learning phase there.

“The first month, the second month, but I think this last month went very well, I played more, I helped the team and that is what I want.”

More details here...